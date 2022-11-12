Swizz Beatz Gave French Montana a Camel for Rapper’s 38th Birthday [Video]

Swizz Beatz celebrated French Montana’s 38th birthday in a big way by gifting his fellow New York brother a camel.

via: Complex

Among a party of guests that included celebrities such as Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Tiffany Haddish, Jordin Sparks, Soulja Boy, Coi Leray, Swizz Beatz, King and Justin Combs, Swizz appeared to have given the birthday boy the best gift.

French took to Instagram last night to express his excitement. “Shout my n***a Swizz. He got me a camel for my birthday,” Montana captioned a video of him walking the camel around his property. Swizz added, “Had to bring my brother a Big gift @saudibronx HBD @frenchmontana BX Zaaaaaaaa.”

Back in October, Swizz spoke with Variety about his new passion: Camel racing.

“Before you buy camels, you get to observe them,” he shared. “There’s test races where you can get to understand the attitude of the camels. Say, for instance, you’re seeing a camel suddenly go from the right lane to all the way across to the left — you can tell that that camel has a bad attitude. That might not be your best camel out of the gate. You want a camel that is focused, that listens to commands. You want camels from great homes and breeders. They get treated very well — amazing food, massages. Camels have to feel the love to give the love. You can’t have stressed-out camels in a race. Camels are sacred over there.”

Meanwhile, French’s birthday celebration arrives ahead of the release of his latest full-length offering, Coke Boys 6. Slated to drop Dec. 6, CB6: The Money Heist Edition will include the previously released single “Yes I Do,” as well as features from Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, Quavo, Fleurie, and the late Chinx.