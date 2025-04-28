Suspect in Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Dies Unexpectedly Before Trial

BY: Walker Published 48 minutes ago

A key suspect in the sensational Kim Kardashian $10 million robbery has ‘died suddenly’ just as the case against him was finally to reach trial.

Marceau Baum-Gertner, 72, was allegedly responsible for finding buyers for the reality TV star’s stolen possessions, including a $4 million engagement ring.

The suspected criminal was reportedly a leading figure in the Paris criminal underworld and was previously convicted of handling stolen goods, forgery, and robbery.

He was due to go on trial on Monday, alongside ten others accused of a variety of charges linked to the 2016 “robbery and kidnap” of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star by “an organised gang”.

Advertisement

Authorities were initially left in the dark about Baum-Gertner’s death until an official issued a court communication on March 14 naming him as the fourth key defendant due to appear in court next week.

The French Justice Ministry note said his crimes were “to the detriment of Ms Kim Kardashian”, who will fly into Paris from Los Angeles to give evidence as the star witness for the prosecution.

Baum-Gertner’s cause of death has not been released, but one source close to the investigation said it was “unexpected”.

The insider said: “Mr Baum-Gertner had been released on bail following his arrest over the Kim Kardashian robbery eight years ago, and was living in Paris, while regularly reporting to police.

Advertisement

“His name was on the defendants’ list for the trial, and he was very enthusiastic about clearing his name in court.

“This was until he died suddenly in the 10th arrondissement of Paris on March 6.”

The source also brought up his ties to other criminals outside of the trial and claimed: “He was suspected of liaising with mafia gangs from across the world over the Kardashian jewellery, and criminals are known to have issued threats against him following widespread publicity connected to the case.”

According to authorities, Baum-Gertner refused to name any associates during multiple pre-trial interrogations. However, some criminals believe this may have changed during his cross-examination for the upcoming trial.

Advertisement

Sources claimed there was a very real possibility that he would “name names” as a means of getting a shorter sentence.

The late suspect allegedly met “mafia” buyers from Georgia, Israel, and the USA in Antwerp, Belgium, in hopes of buying the Kardashian jewels and luxury watches, which were estimated to be worth up to $10 million in total.

He was first arrested in January 2017, after regular meetings with Aomar ‘Old Omar’ Aït Khedache, the 68-year-old who has already confessed to being the ringleader of the Kardashian gang after his DNA was found at the scene of the crime.

Insiders spoke with The Daily Mail about Baum-Gertner sudden death.

Advertisement

via: Radar Online