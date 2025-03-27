Suspect Identified in Memphis Shooting That Left 1 Dead and Rapper Sauce Walka Injured

BY: Walker Published 30 minutes ago

Memphis Police officers have been working around the clock to find the gunmen responsible for killing Sauce Walka’s artist Sayso P and shooting Sauce in the leg — and police released photos of one of the suspects on Wednesday, charging him with murder!

A warrant had been issued for Jayden Dandridge, 21, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday, March 26.

Dandridge is being charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and auto theft.

Advertisement

Police released a photo of Dandridge, along with surveillance video footage allegedly showing the 21-year-old exiting the backseat of a white vehicle while carrying an object in one hand and a backpack in the other.

Dandridge was allegedly accompanied by another individual in dark-colored clothing who wore a face covering to conceal their identity.

According to the press release, 27-year-old Letorian Hunt (known professionally as Sayso P) was pronounced deceased on the scene after he and Sauce Walka (born Albert Mondane) suffered gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to the incident at approximately 2:42 p.m. EST at a Memphis Westin Hotel located at 170 Lt. George W. Lee.

Advertisement

Walka, 34, “was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.” He later revealed on social media that he had been shot in the leg, sharing graphic photos to his Instagram account.

MPD previously said, “We want to assure our community and visitors that downtown Memphis is a safe place. This incident was not a random act of violence.”

“Early indications are that the victims and suspects are known to each other. We understand the public’s concern and reiterate that this was not a random act,” the department added in the statement. “MPD is committed to bringing those responsible to justice and will be utilizing downtown camera footage and other technology available to aid in identifying everyone involved.”

On Tuesday, March 25, Walka published an Instagram carousel with details on how he plans to honor his slain friend.

Advertisement

“Everything in Memphis @sayso___p wanted me to do with him I stayed 3 days after we lost you to complete your wishes,” he captioned the tribute.

The Saucefather 2 artist urged his followers to try Memphis restaurant Smackers, among other local suggestions.

“Errthing u had planned for me I stayed and completed the mission no matter what’s the risk I had to complete the mission for u,” he added.

A $6,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Dandridge or the identification of any other suspects involved.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH or submit a tip anonymously at www.crimestopmem.org.

via: People