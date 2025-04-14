Suspect Arrested in Arson Fire That Forced Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Family to Flee Residence

BY: Walker Published 32 minutes ago

The man who attempted to burn down the Governor’s Residence early Sunday while Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept allegedly told police he used homemade Molotov cocktails, knew it was a “possibility” Shapiro and members of his family were home at the time and could be hurt in a fire, and planned to attack the governor with a hammer had be been confronted, according to court documents.

Shapiro, his wife Lori, their four children, two dogs and another family were forced to evacuate the state-owned, Harrisburg residence, which was significantly damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported.

Cody Balmer, 38, turned himself in to police and was being held on charges of attempted murder, aggravated arson, terrorism and other charges in connection with the fire, which occurred hours after Shapiro and his family hosted a Passover dinner, authorities said.

Balmer said he was angry with the governor and would have beaten him with a hammer if confronted, according to an affidavit filed by state police early Monday.

Shapiro, 51, was elected Pennsylvania governor in 2022 after spending six years as state attorney general. A prominent Democrat, he was one of several candidates considered for former Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate during her 2024 presidential bid — and has been floated as a potential presidential candidate for the 2028 race.

Elected officials have faced a surge in violent threats in recent years – including a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2023 and two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump last year.

Here’s what we know about the fire at Shapiro’s home and the response by officials:

Balmer hopped the fence surrounding the residence, broke two windows with a hammer and climbed in through one to get into the home, where he deployed “homemade incendiary devices” to start the fire, according to the affidavit.

Balmer was inside the governor’s residence for less than one minute, and “actively evaded” troopers who were searching for him at the same time, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.

“He clearly had a plan,” Bivens said. “He was very methodical in his approach.”

After starting the fire, Balmer kicked the dining room door down and fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

A caller to emergency services reported a “large fire on the first floor” of the governor’s residence, adding they could “see fire out the windows,” according to audio from the Dauphin County Fire and EMS scanner obtained by CNN.

Shapiro and his family woke up around 2 a.m. Sunday to loud bangs on the door from one of the state troopers assigned to their detail alerting them to the flames, Shapiro told reporters.

Harrisburg Bureau of Fire responded around 2 a.m. and extinguished the flames, according to state police.

Shapiro, his family and their house guests were evacuated safely by police.

A security review is now underway “to determine how we can ensure that we don’t have a repeat situation like this,” Bivens said.

After Balmer fled the scene, a woman who identified herself as his ex-partner called police to say Balmer had confessed he started the fire, according to the affidavit.

Balmer then turned himself in to police headquarters, authorities said. Balmer told police he removed gasoline from a lawn mower and poured it into beer bottles to make Molotov cocktails, which he threw into the governor’s home, the affid?avit said.

Balmer admitted to “harboring hatred” towards Shapiro and said if Shapiro had found him inside of his home, he would have beaten the governor with his hammer, the affidavit said.

Talking to police, Balmer said he knew it was possible Shapiro and others where home at the time of his acts, according to the document.

Balmer’s arrest comes days before he is expected in court for a plea hearing in a separate case stemming from a 2023 simple assault charge, according to state court records. CNN has reached out to the attorney representing Balmer in that case.

In another case, Balmer pleaded guilty in 2016 to forgery and theft by deception charges, court documents show.

Balmer could also face federal charges, the district attorney said. The FBI’s Philadelphia field office is assisting state police in its investigation, the agency told CNN in an email.

The fire caused a “significant amount of damage” to the governor’s residence in Harrisburg, state police said.

Walls and ceilings are torched, with floors covered in ash and furniture destroyed, photos show. There are remnants of the Passover dinner the governor hosted Saturday – including a “Passover Crafts” sign.

The Pennsylvania governor’s residence is a 29,000 square foot Georgian-style building on the Susquehanna River which has been home to eight governors and their families since it was completed in 1968, according to the Pennsylvania government.

The residence’s first floor houses both temporary and permanent art exhibits.

via: CNN