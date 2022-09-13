Suns Owner Robert Sarver Suspended and Fined by NBA Over Racist and Sexist Comments

Back in October of 2021, the Phoenix Suns and several members of the organization released a statement regarding an upcoming ESPN story about the team’s owner, Robert Sarver.

via: Complex

Addressing the report, NBA commissioner Adam Silver described the findings of the investigation as “troubling and disappointing” and also expressed his support of the outcome, which includes a $10 million fine against Sarver and a suspension from the larger Suns and Mercury organization lasting one year.

“I am hopeful that the NBA community will use this opportunity to reflect on what this great game means to people everywhere and the values of equality, respect, and inclusion that it strives to represent,” Silver said Tuesday. “Regardless of position, power, or intent, we all need to recognize the corrosive and hurtful impact of racially insensitive and demeaning language and behavior. On behalf of the entire NBA, I apologize to all of those impacted by the misconduct outlined in the investigators’ report. We must do better.”

The report states that Sarver, who was accused of racism and misogyny in a November 2021 ESPN piece, engaged in conduct that included the use of racist language and “unequal treatment of female employees.” In at least five different instances, per the report, Sarver “repeated the n-word when recounting the statements of others.”

A total of 320 people were interviewed as part of the report, which was headed by the Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen, and Katz firm. As part of his suspension, Sarver is not allowed to “be present” at any NBA or WNBA facilities and is barred from attending any related events. The $10 million fine, meanwhile, will ultimately be put toward various organizations with a focus on workplace-centered race and gender issues.

To read the full Phoenix Suns report, which focuses on both Sarver and the larger Suns organization, hit this link to download all associated documents.