Summer Walker Instagram Posts Hint At Lil Meech Breakup [Photos]

via: HotNewHipHop

Just over the weekend, the pair were spotted with Summer’s two children. That also came right after she made it very clear that a different rumor had no merit. She clarified that she absolutely isn’t pregnant and doesn’t plan to be expecting any time soon. Now, a series of posts made to her Instagram story might have clarified why she was so certain to make that declaration.

In a pair of stark black and white Instagram story posts made early today, Summer Walker had a message for fans. The first one reads “Tried my best to be jayda wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though. I wish him the best.” That sent fans into a frenzy with the second sentence in particular seeming clear. The post felt like a message telling fans that Summer was no longer in a relationship with Lil Meech. She seemed to double down on it with a second post that clarified things even further. “Can’t do cheatin stuff,” the singer posted in a second story. While she didn’t explicitly confirm anything fans were quick to connect the dots and fill in the gaps, assuming the posts were an announcement of a breakup.