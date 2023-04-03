Summer Walker Announces New Project 'CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP' [Video]

New Summer Walker is on the way!

via: Rap-Up

The R&B singer will drop her new project CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP on May 19, she announced at J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in North Carolina on Sunday.

“I just wanted to let you guys know that I have an EP dropping May 19. Go to my website if you want to pre-order it, just a little something something,” she told the crowd during her Prime Video live-streamed set. “Y’all ready for some new music?”

Summer then treated fans to a new song off the project. “God bless me / God help me / I think I’m insane,” she sings on the untitled track. “Why you wanna play so bad?”

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP marks the sequel to 2019’s four-track EP CLEAR, which served as a prelude to her 2019 debut album Over It. Summer, who gave birth to twins in December, also revealed the cover art, which finds her holding her pregnant belly.

Following her performance at Dreamville Fest, Summer showed off her basketball skills while shooting hoops at Dave & Buster’s as an impressed J. Cole looked on.