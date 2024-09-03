Scene-Stealers: 5 Straight Actors Who Accepted Gay Roles

There’s been some debate over whether straight actors should play gay roles. Some actors like Stanley Tucci have even made a career of it by starring in films like “Supernova,” “Burlesque,” and “The Devil Wears Prada.” Straight actors who accepted gay roles have been a particularly vexing topic when many actors have won awards for portraying queer characters.
William Hurt became the first straight actor to win an award for playing a gay character in “Kiss of the Spider Woman” in 1985. More recently, actors such as Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator”), Charlize Theron (“Monster”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), and Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody“) have also been awarded.
While there’s always more advocacy for authentic and nuanced representation of queer people on the screen, some straight actors have brought many of our favorite queer characters to life. Here are 5 straight actors who accepted gay roles.
1. Margaret Qualley
Starlet Margaret Qualley seems to be everywhere these days. She portrays the lesbian character Jamie in the 2024 movie “Drive-Away Dolls.” With her southern twang, Jamie plays it fast and loose, joking her way through a road trip with twists and turns and lots of talented characters to keep things interesting.
2. Nelsan Ellis
Dipping back to 2008, Nelsan Ellis saturated our screens with the iconic queer character Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood.” Lafayette is fierce and fabulous, more than head the cook at Bellefleur’s Bar & Grill. He’s a medium, a hustler, and an all-around fierce, loyal, and loveable friend.
3. Sophie Okonedo
If you’re into high fantasy, “The Wheel of Time” is a must-watch. The forbidden lesbian relationship between Siuan Sanche (Sophie Okonedo) and Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) has been quite the crowd-pleaser. The series is full of colorful beings and plenty of action and adventure.
4. Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel has created and starred in some groundbreaking media. She chose the role of Aneka in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“ because Aneka was queer.
“People say, ‘Oh, it’s fine, it’s just politics.‘ But I don’t think it is just politics when it affects how people get to live their daily lives,“ Coel shared with Vogue. “That’s why it felt important for me to step in and do that [‘Black Panther 2’] role because I know just by my being Ghanaian, Ghanaians will come.“
5. Marwan Kenzari
Imagine a relationship that never ends, and they’re both openly gay action heroes. Joe (Marwan Kenzari) and his partner Nicky (Luca Marinelli) are immortal warriors who have been together for almost a thousand years in “The Old Guard.” This superhero movie centers on this love story, touching on what being gay through the ages has meant for this couple and elevating rather than diminishing their commitment to each other.
As you can see, there are plenty of straight actors who have accepted gay roles. While ignorance persists regarding gay roles, these straight actors continue to showcase their versatility and allyship.
Who are some of your favorite straight actors who have accepted gay roles? Comment below!