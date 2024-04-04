Stevie J Reveals What A 'Real Diddy Party Looks Like' Following 'Freak-Off' Allegations | lovebscott.com

Stevie J is on a mission to clear the air when it comes to his former boss Diddy and his recent allegations.

via: HipHopDX

The former Hitmen producer defended his longtime collaborator on Wednesday (April 3) by posting a video that appears to be from Puffy’s swanky 50th birthday party in December 2019.

As seen from the professionally-shot footage, some of the biggest stars in the world were in attendance including JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, Kobe Bryant, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, The Weeknd, Naomi Campbell, Kevin Hart and Cardi B, to name just a few.

The video also suggests that the glamorous bash, which was held at Diddy’s Beverly Hills mansion, was filled with fun and enjoyed by all.

In his caption, Stevie wrote: “This is what a real Diddy Party looks like.”

While Diddy’s parties used to be the hottest ticket in town, there has been much scrutiny over the nature of some of the mogul’s get-togethers following accusations of rape, sexual assault, sex trafficking and drugging, all of which he has vehemently denied.

In the most recent lawsuit filed against him, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones claimed Puffy had footage of “several celebrities, artists, music label executives and athletes engaging in illegal activity.”

It was alleged that Diddy had his house secretly wired with hidden cameras, though the record executive called the contents of the lawsuit “baseless.”

50 Cent, who has mocked Diddy’s parties in the past, recently offered to pay for footage of the alleged parties.