Steve Lacy Speaks on Smashing Disposable Camera and Ending Show After Concertgoer Hit Him With Projectile

Steve Lacy has a message for disrespectful fans attending his Give You the World Tour.

Performing in New Orleans on Monday night, the “Bad Habit” artist was hit with an object. Video shows Lacy then asking a fan in the front row to hand him a disposable camera—likely what he was struck with—and proceeded to smash it.

The 24-year-old ultimately stopped the show, telling fans, “Yo, don’t throw no shit on my fucking stage, please!”

In a statement on Instagram, Lacy addressed the situation, writing, “Shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect. I had a really good time in Nola last night. i hate that the beauty of the connection i have with so many people in the crowd gets lost when something negative happens.”

He continued, “i don’t believe i owe anyone an apology—maybe i couldve reacted better? sure. always. i’m a student of life. but i’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. i’m not a product or a robot. i am human. i will continue to give my all at these shows. please come with respect for urself and others please thank you love u.”

He got support in the comments from fellow artists including Chloe Bailey, Kali Uchis, Moses Sumney, Zack Fox, and Oberhofer.

Earlier this month, Steve Lacy scored his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Bad Habit,” a single from his second studio album Gemini Rights. The song garnered 20.4 million streams, 40.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 2,000 downloads sold during the Sept. 23-29 tracking week.

Fans need to learn how to keep their objects to themselves.