Steve from Blue's Clues Talks About Growing Up and Why He Left Show: 'I Never Forgot About You' [Video]

Steve Burns exited ‘Blue’s Clues,’ nearly 20 years ago but now he’s back with an update for all of us — and you might want to grab a tissue!

via People:

In a video message Tuesday to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, Burns returned — clad in his iconic green-striped shirt — to share a heartfelt explanation about his “abrupt” departure back in 2002 and reflect on the impact the show has had on his life.

“You remember how, when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news. I’m leaving!’ ” he began the video message, adding: “Can we just talk about that?”

“I realize that was kind of abrupt. I just kinda got up and went to college,” he continued. “That was really challenging, by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step away…and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do. And then look at you! And look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time! It’s just so amazing, right?”

He added, “I mean, we started out with clues and now, it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families. And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know. I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help. In fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today. Right now. And that’s super cool.”

In conclusion, Burns said he “just wanted to say that, after all these years, I never forgot you…ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

This isn’t the first time that Burns has discussed his decision to leave the popular children’s show. When he left in 2002, he was first replaced by Donovan Patton as “Joe.”

“I knew I wasn’t going to be doing children’s television all my life, mostly because I refused to lose my hair on a kid’s TV show, and it was happening, fast,” he explained later in the special, Behind the Clues: 10 Years with Blue.

Blue’s Clues returned to TV in 2019 with Broadway star Joshua Dela Cruz as its host. Just like Burns did, Dela Cruz has a Thinking Chair, a Handy Dandy Notebook and friends like Tickety Tock, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper, Mailbox and Magenta.

When news of Dela Cruz’ casting was announced, Burns shared that he was elated for the actor, and even had a hand in casting him.

“I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up!” said Burns in an earlier statement. “He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt.”

Watch the video below.

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021