Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Honored in New Gap Campaign [Video]

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ legacy continues to inspire.

via: Page Six Style

Gap’s latest campaign pays touching tribute to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide at age 40 on Dec. 13.

Prior to his untimely passing, the beloved “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ and dancer posed for ads for the retailer’s upcoming collaboration with Haitian-owned menswear label The Brooklyn Circus.

“The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the BKc community, [founder and creative director] Ouigi’s work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore,” a press release for the campaign reads.

Allison Holker Boss, the late choreographer’s wife, shared a statement as well.

“When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them,” she said.

“We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

Gap also announced that it will support the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health in Boss’ honor. The org provides free and confidential around-the-clock emotional support and care to those in need.

Other stars in the Gap × The Brooklyn Circus campaign include “Pose” actor Indya Moore, “Euphoria” star Javon Walton and model and activist Bethann Hardison.

The collaboration “explores the concepts of individuality, movement and modern prep — blending academia, music and Black culture and street style from the 1960s through today,” per the press release.

Signature styles from both brands are represented, including the cuffed chinos and varsity jacket modeled by Boss in the campaign.

The line hits both brands’ websites Tuesday and will also be available to shop at select Gap stores as well as The Brooklyn Circus’ Boreum Hill flagship.

Boss began working with DeGeneres as a guest DJ on her talk show in 2014, eventually becoming a co-executive producer in 2020.

He and Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary days before his death, and shared three children: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.