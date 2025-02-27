Stefon Diggs Reportedly Sues Mulan Hernandez, Claims She Tried To Extort Millions

BY: LBS STAFF Published 11 hours ago

Stefon Diggs alleges he was victim of extortion attempt, threatened with ‘deadly weapon’ by reality star in lawsuit.

NFL superstar Stefon Diggs just filed a lawsuit against a former fling … accusing her of assaulting him, threatening to torpedo his career and attempting to extort millions of dollars out of him.

The Houston Texans receiver filed the papers this week … claiming model and TV personality Mulan Hernandez — who he had a “casual relationship” with for months — showed up at his apartment around 6 AM on June 7, 2024 after a night of partying and proceeded to “aggressively berate” him.

Diggs states Hernandez entered his gaming room and ignored his instructions to leave … and despite his attempts to defuse the situation, she continued to go off on him.

Eventually, Diggs says Hernandez shifted her focus to his possessions … destroying an expensive PC, a $130,000 watch and even tossing his phone in the toilet for good measure.

Diggs claims she also punched him in the chest several times … and said, “You won’t be playing this year” — which he took as a threat on his pro career.

He eventually left the home after Hernandez refused to leave.

Diggs says he proceeded to distance himself from Hernandez following the incident … and after several failed attempts to connect, she allegedly resorted to an extortion attempt with help from her friend, Brianna Mack, who was also present at his home during the altercation.

The suit states Hernandez initially visited a hospital in the evening of June 7 for nausea and vomiting after falling due to a wet kitchen floor … but on June 14, she went to a different provider and claimed she had similar symptoms after being “punched in the back of the head with a closed fist.”

Diggs adamantly denies ever hitting Hernandez and says any physical contact was out of self-defense. He also says he had no contact with her leading up to the second doctor visit.

Diggs claims Hernandez and Mack have since tried to extort him for millions … and he’s hoping the suit puts an end to the madness.

He’s suing both women for trespass, intentional infliction of emotional distress, assisting or encouraging/aiding and abetting and conspiracy. He’s also suing Hernandez for assault and conversion.

Diggs is seeking monetary relief over $250k but no more than $1 million.

As for his personal life, Diggs appears to have moved on with Cardi B … as the two spent Valentine’s Day together earlier this month.

via: TMZ

'Unfortunately, there are a lot of people out there who seem to think they meet a celebrity and that somehow they can get something out of it,' Kent Schaffer, Digg's attorney, told the Houston Chronicle.

'Because this woman had a short-term, mostly casual relationship with Diggs, she thought she could parlay this into a payday.'

'A lot of young guys that get into the entertainment or sports world meet girls who try to take them out. [Diggs] was trying to stay away from the drama, and unfortunately, he walked right into it.'

