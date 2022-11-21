State of Israel Publicly Rejects Kanye West's Use of 'Shalom' by Quoting Taylor Swift

The State of Israel is not here for Kanye West’s return to Twitter.

Now that Elon Musk has restored Kanye West’s Twitter account, the rapper decided to test the waters and make light of his recent anti-semitism controversy by tweeting the Jewish greeting of ‘Shalom.’

While we expected some pushback, what we didn’t expect was the State of Israel to clap back via their official Twitter account.

Sharing a screenshot of Kanye’s tweet, the state of Israel responded “We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”

We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. pic.twitter.com/kkB5uVV7yf — Israel ????? (@Israel) November 21, 2022

If that sounds familiar, it’s because those are the same words Taylor Swift used back in 2016 when she wrote a note in response to then-KimYe’s ongoing feud with her.

Israel’s got jokes!