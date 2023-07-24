Spotify Confirmed They’re Raising Their Prices And When Exactly It’s Happening Following Months Of Rumors

Last month, it was reported that Spotify would be raising its prices soon. It turns out the reports were true, as today (July 24), Spotify announced that prices will indeed be going up.

via: CNN

Beginning Monday, new subscribers will pay $1 more per month for its ad-free premium plan, rising to $10.99 per month. Current customers are being given a “one-month grace period before the new price becomes effective,” Spotify said.

Spotify’s other tiers, like its family and student plans, are also getting a $1 per month bump. The monthly cost of Duo, a plan that lets two people split a premium plan, is rising by $2, to $14.99. The price increases are now in effect for subscribers in a number of countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

In a release, Sweden-based Spotify said the “market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched” in 2008, and that the price hikes “will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform.” Subscribers will get an email on Monday alerting them to the new prices.

Spotify (SPOT) will also continuing offering a free plan, which includes ads and limited features.