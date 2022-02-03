Spike Lee Set To Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries For ESPN [Video]

Spike Lee is set to direct a multi-part documentary on athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick for ESPN Films.

via: Hot97

According to ESPN, Lee will direct a multipart documentary for the network on Kaepernick.

“Kaepernick, who has never given a full, first-person account of his journey, is collaborating closely with Lee who plans to use extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive to help Kaepernick tell his story from his perspective,” ESPN said in a statement.

The two were spotted hanging out court-side at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

The new docuseries, comes following Colin’s “Colin in Black and White,” which premiered on Netflix last year.

There hasn’t been a release date for the Spike Lee and Colin’s upcoming docuseries as of yet.

Production has started on the documentary, which was first announced in July 2020 as part of Kaepernick’s first-look deal with Walt Disney through his production company, Ra Vision Media.

Former ESPN television personality Jemele Hill will also serve as a producer on the project.