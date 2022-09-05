‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tops Labor Day Weekend Box Office Thanks to Extended Re-Release

Movie theaters and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad end-of-summer continues at the box office.

via: Complex

No major new releases hit theaters last week, and as a result, Spidey was able to swoop in to take the No. 1 spot with a $6 million take at the U.S. box office across 3,935 theaters, per Variety. It is expected to finish the holiday weekend on Monday with a total of $7.6 million in sales. It also likely helped that it was National Cinema Day on Saturday, during which many major chains, including AMC and Regal, charged just $3 for admission to any movie.

The movie was initially released all the way back in December, 2021, but the 11 additional minutes of footage included in the re-release was clearly enough to attract moviegoers. The third Tom Holland-fronted Spider-Man grossed $804 million at the domestic box office during its initial run, with a worldwide total of $1.9 billion. Thanks to its re-release, which adds a new post-credits scene and extends other notable moments, No Way Home has now grossed $812.3 million in North America.

The More Fun Stuff Version wasn’t the only older movie to pull in a respectable box office performance, though, as Top Gun: Maverick trailed behind at No. 2 with $5.5 million over the weekend. Maverick isn’t quite as old, however, as it only debuted in late May. The rest of the box office top ten was rounded out by DC League of Super Pets, Bullet Train, and The Invitation among others. Jaws, Steven Spielberg’s seminal 1975 shark thriller, also made an appearance at No. 10 with $2.3 million thanks to a 3-D re-release.