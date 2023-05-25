Soulja Boy Says Number From "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" Made Him $100,000 a Month

Soulja Boy recently revealed how much money he made from “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” — and his claimed figures might surprise you.

via Complex:

“We gotta get the number back, man,” said Soulja when he was told the number now goes to a dial tone. “That number so legendary, man, you know how they do. It used to be my number. It actually was my number at a point in time. When I first dropped that song, that was my number.”

In the song, the featured artist Sammie sings a phone number in the pre-chorus, (678) 999-8212, which previously served as a message system for Soulja Boy.

When asked if he decided to change it to the fan line after releasing the track, he revealed that he managed to make an insane amount of money from it. “Alright, let me tell y’all the real story. Boom. So that number was like a fan line,” he explained. “So every time somebody called that number, I was getting paid off of that shit. It was like a subscription. You could text it or call it, so I was probably making like $100,000 a month off of that, just people calling that number.”

Later down the line, about two-three years after the release of the song, the company that ran the phone line shut down, which meant the end of the Soulja Boy fan line. “So I guess once they shut down, somebody came and got the number, you feel me?” he said. “But I gotta get that number back though, for sure.”

He also revealed that he originally planned to get Chris Brown to sing the hook on the song before he went with Sammie. “I wanted to sing it myself originally, but I was like nah, I really wanna give it that extra feel. And now I see the success that it got, I feel like I was right,” he said. “I was trying to get Chris [Brown] on that muthafucka. Chris was supposed to sing the hook, bro. I don’t know what happened though, so that’s why I don’t even speak on it. Shout out to Sammie though… He killed it.”

