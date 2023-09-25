Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Agree to Keep Kids in NYC Amid Brutal Divorce Battle

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have agreed they will NOT take their kids outside the greater New York City area for now.

via: Page Six

The estranged couple signed an interim consent order, obtained by Page Six, Monday morning that prohibits both of them from removing their kids from the state.

They’re scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on Oct. 3.

The Daily Mail was the first to report on the agreement.

The apparent temporary ceasefire comes just days after the “Game of Thrones” alum sued the Jonas Brothers band member to return their daughters to England, where she claimed they decided to raise their kids permanently.

Attorneys for Turner and Jonas didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Turner also alleged in court docs that Jonas, 34, was withholding the tots’ passports to prevent them from leaving.

Additionally, the “Do Revenge” actress said in court documents that she found out about their divorce “through the media” three weeks after they had a vicious argument on Jonas’ birthday.

However, Jonas vehemently denied Turner’s allegations and insisted he did not “abduct” his children. He also maintained that he and Turner had discussed ending their marriage prior to the split making headlines.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” Jonas’ rep said in a statement to Page Six at the time.

“When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted.”

Jonas’ rep further claimed that Turner, 27, and the “Waffle House” crooner had an amicable meeting days before her lawsuit and came to an agreement about custody, which added even more shock to her “harsh legal position.”

Photos obtained by Page Six showed that the two had, in fact, dined with their daughters at lunch at Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown.

Shortly after Turner filed her bombshell lawsuit, the British actress was spotted running errands with her 3-year-old daughter, Willa, in the Big Apple. Turner also was seen going out to dinner with Jonas’ ex Taylor Swift on multiple occasions.

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in a Miami court on Sept. 5 after four years of marriage, calling the marriage “irretrievably broken” in the court documents.

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” they shared in a joint statement the next day.