Son of Afrobeats Star Davido, Dead at Three-Years-Old

More sad news continues to come out of the music world. Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer Davido is mourning the loss of his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, today (Nov. 1).

The son of Davido, one of the most popular and recognizable Afrobeats stars in the world, died after he drowned in a pool at his parents’ house in Lagos, Nigeria, according to The Guardian Nigeria.

Ifeanyi Adeleke, Davido’s son, just turned three-years-old last month.

On Tuesday, the Lagos State Police Command shared that eight domestic workers who work at Davido’s estate were brought in for questioning following the death of his son. Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesman, said that the workers are cooperating with local police to discover what led to the death of three-year-old Ifeanyi.

He also confirmed that anyone found culpable of negligence will stay in police custody and be required to help in the investigation, while others who aren’t will be released.

“It is true, the child is dead. About eight people were brought in for questioning and we are investigating the matter. Anyone found culpable in the death of the child would be arrested,” Hundeyin said.

Davido and his fiancé, Chioma Rowland, who is a social media influencer and chef, have yet to comment on the unfortunate death of their toddler son.

According to Punch, after Ifeanyi was pulled out of the swimming pool, he was rushed to a local hospital where his death was confirmed.

This news comes a month after the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., confirmed that the academy has begun the process of giving Afrobeats its own category at the Grammys, which would hugely benefit Davido considering he’s one of the most popular and successful in the genre.

Sending our condolences to the entire family.