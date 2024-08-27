New Music: Social Media Reacts to Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Song 'Die With a Smile'

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have struck gold with their latest single, “Die With A Smile.” According to Forbes, the track has created a buzz across social media and debuted at No.1 on the Digital Song Sales chart in hours. It’s no wonder it’s quickly become a fan favorite; Lady Gaga, known for her theatrical performances and emotional depth, pairs seamlessly with Bruno Mars’ smooth vocals and pop sensibilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)

Social media often joked that Cardi B was Bruno Mars’ “work wife,“ but who knows because the immediate success of “Die With A Smile“ is a testament to the magnetic chemistry between the two stars, making them an ultimate duo.

Lady Gaga Thanks Her Fans

In response to the outpouring of support, the “Born This Way“ singer took a moment to thank her fans for loving the duet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

“Watching fans from all over the world celebrate this music has meant so much to me, to see the words of the song touch your heart and the video provoke this huge wave of dancing and fun is beautiful to watch, and I’m so grateful,” she captioned her Instagram post. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for loving our song. I love you for real, and I hope the message of love we shared will continue to create special moments for you all in your lives — I know it does in mine every day. The power of music is big, and your love of this song reminded me of that.”

In a press release, Mars stated that working with Gaga was an “honor.”

“She’s an icon, and she makes this song magical,” Mars stated. “I’m so excited for everyone to hear it.”

Social Media Reactions to Lady Gaga + Bruno Mars Song

The social media reactions to Lady Gaga + Bruno Mars’ song “Die With A Smile” have been amazing. Here are what some of the fans are saying about the new single.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

“This song really had us in our feels,” Amazon Music said on Lady Gaga’s gratitude post.

“This song feels like it came out years ago but also a song you listened to in your childhood, and you feel nostalgic listening to it again,” user @Sunmoonkisses commented on YouTube.

“Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars is the duo I never knew I NEEDED…absolutely in love, and I’ve only listened to the first 15 seconds,” user @yellavanilla98 proclaimed on Instagram.

The social media reactions to Lady Gaga + Bruno Mars song “Die With A Smile” illustrate the track’s widespread appeal and the excitement it has sparked among fans. The collaboration between these two powerhouse artists has produced a memorable song.

As the song continues to gain momentum, it’s clear that Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have delivered a hit that resonates with audiences, proving that they are the ultimate duo.

What are your thoughts about Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ new track? Comment below!