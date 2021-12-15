  1. Home
Social Media Goes CRAZY After Hitman Holla’s Sex Tape Leaks Online + He Responds [Photos + Video]

December 15, 2021 11:33 AM PST

Hitman Holla cleared up the drama around his sex tape with girlfriend Cinnamon claiming that he shared the video with “close friends” before it was “leaked.”

via: Hot97

The battle rapper responded to the now viral videos stating the he initially posted those videos to his “close friends” Instagram story and was not expecting it to be leaked.

Quoting Drake he writes, “n*igga’s caught me slipping once okay, so what? Ima clear up one thing…Cinnamon in my close friends..she knew every female I had in there (30 of them) she green light anything I post like let’s not act dumb.. somebody screen recorded my close friends November 5th (our anniversary)…”

Check out Twitter’s reaction to the leaked videos.

Click here, if you want to see what all the fuss is about.

