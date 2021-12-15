Social Media Goes CRAZY After Hitman Holla’s Sex Tape Leaks Online + He Responds [Photos + Video]

Hitman Holla cleared up the drama around his sex tape with girlfriend Cinnamon claiming that he shared the video with “close friends” before it was “leaked.”

via: Hot97

The battle rapper responded to the now viral videos stating the he initially posted those videos to his “close friends” Instagram story and was not expecting it to be leaked.

Quoting Drake he writes, “n*igga’s caught me slipping once okay, so what? Ima clear up one thing…Cinnamon in my close friends..she knew every female I had in there (30 of them) she green light anything I post like let’s not act dumb.. somebody screen recorded my close friends November 5th (our anniversary)…”

Check out Twitter’s reaction to the leaked videos.

Well shit ? I see why he call himself #Hitmanholla pic.twitter.com/D8ar2lYoXL — MJ (@TolerablyTipsy) December 15, 2021

Me searching “hitman holla” on Twitter so i can see the hype. pic.twitter.com/Sl7h5oT5CI — Sugar Honey Ice Tea (@KingTeaSweetZ) December 15, 2021

#Hitmanholla and Cinnamon just need to go ahead and cop that onlyfans bag lol that content is top tier pic.twitter.com/IVkcYRcqkD — Hennifer Judson ? (@thatgworlj) December 15, 2021

Just seen hitman holla leaked videos… and… pic.twitter.com/sBHWuIZ5zf — B?? (@TriniGyal__x) December 15, 2021

That hitman holla leaked close friends footage ???? now I get why she ate them shots ? Cinnamon was like pic.twitter.com/QYa1Uiamyz — Vaxed and Waxed (@stylishtk) December 15, 2021

Me finding out why Hitman Holla trending. ? pic.twitter.com/nxCsCmeBgi — ???? ?????? . ?? (@Kimber_SL) December 15, 2021

Me looking for the Hitman Holla video pic.twitter.com/bpa2XwKGw5 — ?Jay (@divinejas7) December 15, 2021

All imma say is that #Hitmanholla don’t got just dick he got DANG-A-LANG cause chilleeeee pic.twitter.com/qs8pMK1t52 — Soufside Niya ? (@TheJayKash) December 15, 2021

My nosey ahh looked for the hitman holla videos and I’m shooketh. I didn’t know y’all showed out like that for close friends pic.twitter.com/0R6AZySVds — X I A ? (@Xia__25) December 15, 2021

The Gayes After Seeing #HitmanHolla Video on Twitter!

???????? pic.twitter.com/EUVdvo6FgF — Gaye Magazine (@GayeMagazine) December 15, 2021

Is Hitman Holla gonna drop a complete tape? Inquiring minds would like to know ?? pic.twitter.com/ezkWeAtD4W — A Fish Fry In Heaven (@Saint_Louisan) December 15, 2021

That video of #Hitmanholla & Cinnamon got me at work like pic.twitter.com/iUAi0OFSr1 — Slimmmmaz ? (@1nonlyslimm) December 15, 2021

Y’all I saw #Hitmanholla #hitman was trending and I had to see for myself on Twitter. Baby teeth little but that nigga packin PACKIN ?? pic.twitter.com/bG9PbVC7se — essentially essence (@InEssence_) December 15, 2021

Click here, if you want to see what all the fuss is about.