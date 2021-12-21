Social Media Chimes In After A Woman Claims Lil Baby Is The Father Of Her Son [Photo + Video]

Lil Baby might have made another lil baby, according to a woman’s claims on social media.

Lil Baby has the Internet in a FRENZY, and he didn’t even do anything.

A woman went viral after claiming the rapper is the father of her son. It’s not confirmed or denied if Lil Baby is the father; however, the woman showed pictures/videos of her son, and social media is torn because of the strong resemblance.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the woman’s name is Shi Anderson, and she’s an Atlanta-based nail tech. On social media, Shi wrote,

“I can’t keep this a secret any longer. @lilbaby Needs to come take care of his responsibilities! I’m not Bitter, my son deserves to know who his FATHER is!” Take a look at a screen grab, captured by the It’s On-Site blog:

Since Shi made the post, her page went from public to private. It’s not clear if she was trolling or being serious. Lil Baby has yet to respond publicly, but take a look at what online critics are saying.

Under the blog post in the comment section, one user said, “omg he look more like him than the others,” another said, “they do have the same face.” Someone else suggested she should take her case to court, and leave it off the Internet. Another person said, “I seen a lot of kids that look like Lil Baby.”

This isn’t the first time someone claimed Baby was the father of their child, according to HNHH. As far as we know, Lil Baby has two children, Loyal (Jayda Cheaves is the mother) and Jason (a woman named Ayesha is the mother).

Over the summer, the 27-year-old rapper told Billboard he wants more children. He said,

“Everything I’m doing is really for my kids. I want more kids than I got because once you get older, you start to look at life differently,” the rapper explained. “Where I come from, I’m the only one, so I have to build the generation up and keep the family going. I need more children to continue the legacy.”

