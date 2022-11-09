Snoop Dogg Signs Overall Deal With WME [Photo]

WME has signed multi-hyphenate Snoop Dogg for representation in all areas.

via: Vibe

Snoop Dogg has inked an overall deal with WME and the Endeavor Network, which will “further his work” across all mediums. The rapper spoke on putting his current and future endeavors in the hands of WME and the trust he has in the agency’s track record for success.

“WME is the only place that can handle the career I’ve built and grow it even further,” the Long Beach native said in a statement. “I look forward to gettin’ it with the WME team to continue innovating across music, film, TV, business, and digital and break barriers across entertainment.”

Tha Doggfather’s alliance with WME comes during one of the most prosperous period’s of the rhymer’s illustrious career. After years of working with various record labels as an artist, Snoop has taken his rightful place in the executive suite after gaining ownership of Death Row Records in February. In addition to releasing music, such as his most recent records B.O.D.R. and I Still Got It, and plotting an infiltration of the film industry with Death Row Pictures, the Doggystyle creator has tapped into several industries as of late.

Becoming a force in the NFT world, Snoop has also jumped back into the world of fashion with his Snoop Dogg Clothing store, and made inroads in the culinary market with Broadus Foods. He recently unveiled his children’s show, Doggyland, on YouTube and even took home a Primetime Emmy Award for his appearance in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show earlier this year.

The 51-year-old rap legend joins a robust roster of megastars that include Denzel Washington, Drake, Whoopi Goldberg, Wiz Khalifa, Willow, Usher, Diddy, Rick Ross, Outkast, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Kid Cudi, Idris Elba, Ice-T, and more.