Snoop Dogg Calls Attention to His Lack of Grammy Wins Despite Numerous Nominations [Photos]

As we all know, the Grammy Awards are looked at as the most prestigious award show regarding music. While some artists have expressed they do not care much about being recognized there, there are many that feel the complete opposite.

via: Complex

On Monday, one day after the 2023 edition of the Recording Academy’s annual ceremony, Snoop shared an Instagram post highlighting a list of fellow rap artists’ career wins, including Jay-Z (who has 24 Grammy trophies to his name) and Kendrick Lamar (who has 17).

“20 nominations. O wins,” Snoop wrote in the caption alongside a trio of emoji.

A number of fans and fellow artists subsequently hopped into the comments to express their disbelief, including Jamie Foxx.

“You deserve that [and] more my G!” Foxx said.

To be clear, the Recording Academy says that Snoop has received 16 nominations throughout his prolific run of releases. The most recent of these nominations was for Snoop’s involvement in Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly. At this Sunday’s ceremony, Kendrick took home the Best Rap Album award for his latest release, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

This isn’t the first time Snoop has pointed out his lack of Grammys. Just last year, for example, he shared an IG update in which he blithely told that year’s nominees to “have fun” at the ceremony while noting his numerous winless nominations.

Ahead of this year’s broadcast, Snoop performed as part of the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective event in honor of Dr. Dre. Others honored at the pre-Grammys party included Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne.