Slick Rick to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award During Grammy Week [Photo]

This year, Slick Rick will join the short list of hip hop figures who have received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy.

The Recording Academy announced that legendary rapper Slick Rick will be honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Special Merit Awards will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angles on February 4, a day before the airing of the Grammy awards.

The British-born, Bronx-raised MC took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the illustrious recognition.

“To be receiving this honor is incredible,” Rick’s tweet read. “And to be in marvelous company with my fellow inductees is humbling. God is good. All the time!”

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy also shared his excitement about the upcoming ceremony.

“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees,” Mason said. “Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community. We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world.”

Regarded as Hip Hop’s greatest storyteller and its most sampled artist, Slick Rick rose to prominence with Doug E. Fresh & the Get Fresh Crew in the mid-1980s with their classic songs “The Show” and “La Di Da Di.”

In 1986, he became the third artist signed to Def Jam Records and released his critically acclaimed debut album The Great Adventures of Slick Rick (1988), followed by The Ruler’s Back (1991), Behind Bars (1994), and The Art of Storytelling (1999).

On October 6, 2008, Rick was honored on the VH1 Hip Hop Honors show and was added to the Bronx Walk of Fame.

With his signature gold chains, British accent, and love of fine clothing, Rick is one of the most influential artists in Hip Hop history.

Along with Rick, other recipients include Bobby McFerrin, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes, Nancy Wilson, and Ma Rainey.