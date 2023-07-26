Singer Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.

via: Daily Mail

The Irish singer shot to stardom across the world in 1990 by her heartrending cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U.

It comes a year after the mother-of-four’s son Shane, 17, took his own life in January 2022 after escaping hospital while on suicide watch.

The musician, who changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat in 2018 when she converted to Islam, said at the time he was ‘the light of her life’.

In her last Tweet, O’Connor posted a photo of Shane and said: ‘Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.

‘We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally.

‘I am lost in the bardo without him.’

RIP.