Singer Michelle Williams Hilariously Opens Fan Mail Meant For Actress Michelle Williams [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

The admirer lauded the Destiny’s Child vocalist for her performances in movies like Blue Valentine, Manchester by the Sea, and The Greatest Showman, and Williams described the note as “absolutely phenomenal.”

Destiny’s Child alum Michelle Williams is sharing a letter she received from a fan who apparently believed she was the other Michelle Williams — aka the Oscar-nominated actress.

On Tuesday, the singer posted an Instagram video, in which she gave her followers an update on her journey starring on Broadway in Death Becomes Her, sharing that the show recently celebrated 100 shows.

Williams, 45, then revealed that she received a “phenomenal” letter from a fan in Germany, and proceeded to share the contents. And it appears that the fan got her confused with the other star who shares her name.

“Let me get to the point,” she said. “I got a new letter! And it’s from Germany. This is great. Absolutely phenomenal. Absolutely great.”

“There’s some things you just like, ‘Man, what’s gonna take the cake? What’s gonna be better than the other? What can happen?'” she continued. “And so you guys know, lately, I’ve been sharing dressing room updates and letters from people from all across the world.”

“So I received this letter, and I can’t wait to dig in and tell you guys what it says,” she added.

The “Survivor” singer then began to recite the letter from the fan, who called himself Phillip.

“‘Dear Michelle Williams, I hope this letter finds you in great spirits. My name is Phillip, and I have been an avid fan of your incredible performances in both film and theater,'” Williams read. “‘Your work in movies like Blue Valentine, Manchester by the Sea [and] The Greatest Showman has moved me and many others, showcasing your exceptional talent.'”

The films Phillip listed, of course, star the other Michelle Williams, but Williams didn’t point out the fan’s mixup yet and continued to read the letter.

“‘I am writing to kindly ask if you would consider signing the enclosed photos I have of you. Having your autograph would mean so much for me and my daughter as we admire your artistry,'” Williams read.

Phillip continued, “Furthermore, I wish you all the best and much success with your current production of Death Becomes Her at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. I am sure that your captivating performance will leave a lasting impression on the audience.”

“Thank you very much for your time and consideration,” he concluded. “I look forward to your future projects and continued success in your career. Warm regards, Phillip.”

“Phillip, thank you so much. Thank you, Phillip,” Williams said.

The Grammy winner then hilariously revealed the photos that Phillip sent for her to sign, which were shots of the other Michelle Williams from her films, including images from her films.

“[This is] absolutely brilliant. Her hair is fabulous,” she said of the other Michelle, gesturing to a photo.

Williams shared that the Dawson’s Creek star is aware of the fan’s mix up, and they are making plans to meet up.

“Michelle knows what’s going on as well, and I cannot wait to see her, hopefully sooner than later,” she said. “It’s being worked out.’

“I wanted to share that with y’all today. All right, have a great day. Bye,” Williams added, signing off, before she returned, “Okay, well, let me admit I do get a lot of other fan mail that is actually addressed to me. This is Michelle Williams. I just want to acknowledge that. Y’all have a good one. Bye.”

The “Bootylicious” singer’s fans and celebrity pals alike took to the comments section of the video to react to Phillip’s mix up.

“OMGGGGG I CANNOT EVEN???you have me ????? sis!!!!!” Nicole Scherzinger wrote.

“The letters are one thing… but the pictures always take me out! ??,” a user commented.

“PHILLIP! Omg! ?? well if he came to the show he’d be an instant fan of YOURS TOO!

Bless his little heart….,” another added.

Of course, it’s well-known that both Michelle Williams’ share the same name, with the singer Williams noting a very obvious way people can avoid a mix-up.

“How come when y’all are tagging and congratulating a person, do y’all see that I’m Black?” she said in a 2019 live stream, per People. “When you go to my profile, you search for the ‘Michelle Williams’ I am Black. Okay? I ain’t mixed with nothing, I ain’t mixed with Persian, Russian, I am Black.”