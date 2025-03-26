Home > NEWS

Simone Smith Talks Marriage To LL Cool J And Handling Disrespect

BY: Walker

Published 2 minutes ago

Simone Smith knows that being married to a hip-hop legend and Hollywood heartthrob isn’t for the weak.

During her recent appearance on the Banking on Cultura podcast, the mother of four opened up about her and LL’s nearly 30-year marriage.

“It has its challenges, of course,” Smith noted of being married to a Hollywood veteran of his caliber. “‘Cause you can’t go nowhere without somebody wanting a picture or an autograph. They don’t even ask for autographs anymore. You know, everybody wants a picture now. It has its challenges, but Todd and I have really been able to balance life. I’m the homemaker. I’m home raising the kids while he was out doing his thing, working — and supporting each other’s dreams.”

With that also comes with a certain level of respect between the two of them.

When they first got married in 1995, Smith confessed to having insecurities with his flock of female groupies. “I’m married to a sex symbol. When we first got together, I had my times where I’d be going off — mad at this one ’cause they looked at him this way, but that was years ago,” she reflected.

However, it was a book titled The Power of a Praying Wife gifted to her by LL’s cousin, that shifted her mentality. “When I first started reading the book, I remember I put the book down,” she joked, explaining that it was because women have a “tendency” to pray for change within her man. Yet, she realized the change had to come from within.

“You can’t change nobody… You can change yourself and that’s what I did,” Smith shared. Now, when women approach her gushing over LL’s sexiness, she welcomes it — just as long as it’s respectful.

“The disrespect — I can’t deal with. At 54, I’m ready to take off the hoops,” she quipped. “It’s about knowing who you are, and I know who Simone is.”

Watch the full sit-down below.

