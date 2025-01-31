Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Split After Almost 5 Years Together

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon have gone their separate ways.

The couple were initially linked in 2008 before Shemar, 54, eventually reconnected with Jesiree, 41, in 2020. Three years later, they welcomed daughter Frankie, 2, who joined the model’s son Kaiden, 18, and daughter Charlie, 6, from previous relationships.

Just days before news of the split broke, Shemar revealed he had no interest in having more children, insisting that his household was already complete.

“This is real life, I’m gonna keep it 100,” Shemar said during a Jan. 24 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I’m 54 years old. My home—our home—is full.”

Indeed, the Young and the Restless alum acknowledged that his advancing age was a factor in his decision not to expand his family.

“I was raised an only child,” he told host Jennifer Hudson. “I got all the love from my mama, and at 54, honestly, I don’t want to worry twice. God willing I make it to 90, that’s a blessed, full life for me, but that’s 37 years old for [Frankie]. So, full life for me but maybe gone too soon for her.”

Besides having more kids, the actor also previously ruled out tying the knot with Jesiree, telling People in November that he “didn’t have a good role model of marriage in my life.”

“I asked my mother one time,” he explained, “I’m like, ‘If people get married, then what’s this prenup thing? Oh, I love you. You’re the most amazing person in the world but sign this. So you don’t trust the person?’”

Despite Shemar’s reluctance in making his relationship legal, he maintained at the time that he was in it for the long haul.

“Tomorrow’s not guaranteed, but Jesiree, I’ll give you everything I got today and tomorrow,” he declared. “She is my partner. She is the mother of Frankie. Frankie has a dope-ass mama, and I’m going to try to be a dope-ass daddy. And we going to do that until God calls my name.”

E! News has reached out to his rep for comment but hasn’t heard back.

