Shaquille O'Neal Proposes To GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski [Video]

It’s the holiday season- and, apparently, cuffing season for some people online. Even NBA stars are looking to score more off the court.

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t miss a chance to shoot his shot at GloRilla. The former basketball pro player asked the “Tomorrow 2” femcee to marry him while she was on Instagram Live with Druski.

The comedian and the Memphis raptress were discussing her new music during the live stream. However, the NBA legend’s comment suddenly popped up as it read, “glo will u marry me.” Both the comic and the musician couldn’t help but burst into laughter.

It was unclear whether Shaq was joking about the proposal. Though so, he’s seemingly a big fan of Glo since he was one of the first celebrities to reach out to her after “F.N.F.” came out. “It was so crazy, Shaq DM’d me,” she previously. “I was like ‘Shaq?’ He said ‘I like your song, I like your new single.’ I clicked on his page ’cause I was like ‘Shaq?!’ ”

It also remains unknown whether the 50-year-old is dating anyone, Recently, he spoke to PEOPLE that he was to blame for his and Shaunie Henderson’s failed marriage, “I was a d**khead. You don’t know how good you got something till it’s gone,” he stated.

Responding to Shaq’s statement, Shaunie told Page Six, “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago.” She added, “I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is.”

“I don’t need that validation. I’m pretty confident in who I am and what I’ve done. And what I’ve accomplished and what I’ve worked on to better myself,” Shaunie, who is now married to Keion Henderson, further elaborated. “I don’t need somebody else’s validation to put my chest out. I feel my best right now in life.”

