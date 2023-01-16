Shakira Reportedly Left a Witch Mannequin on Her Balcony Facing Ex-Mother-in-Law’s Home [Video]

Shakira is in a petty mood these days, according to reports.

The singer has been keeping a mannequin resembling a witch on the balcony of her Barcelona, Spain home, facing in the direction of her neighbor, who happens to be her former mother-in-law.

????? Shakira has reportedly been listening to her BZRP session on a loop today, where there is also a witch on the balcony pointing at her ex-mother-in-law's house… pic.twitter.com/ZX2qXJG8lB — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) January 14, 2023

via Complex:

The singer released a statement in June 2022, confirming her split from the international soccer star Gerard Piqué after over a decade together. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy,” the message reads. “Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira dropped the song “BZRP Music Session #53,” which appeared to address the aftermath of their fall out, including the fact that her ex-mother-in-law is still her neighbor. “You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt,” she sings in Spanish. “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

According to the Spanish television show Más Vale Tarde, Piqué’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu had asked members of Shakira’s staff to turn the mannequin, but nothing has changed. It’s also been reported that “BZRP Music Session #53” has been blasting from her home on repeat.

Piqué has publicly responded to a few of Shakira’s one-liners from her song. In response to her claim that he “traded a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo,” Pique was seen driving into work in a Twingo.

Piqué recently announced his newly-created Kings League partnered with Casio after Shakira claimed he “traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

Shakira is funny.