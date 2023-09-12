Shakira Performs Career-Spanning Medley As She Accepts Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs [Video]

Shakira received the 2023 Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, making history as the first South American artist to earn the honor.

After being awarded the honor by Wyclef Jean, Shakira became emotional as she reflected on her career in both English and Spanish.

“This is amazing,” she said, thanking MTV for their support of her career, as well as “people who have played a key role in my visual history.”

“Especially, I want to share this award with my fans, who always, always support me through thick and thin,” she raved. “Thank you so much for being my army and helping me fight all my battles.”

Shakira, who is the mother of sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Gerard Piqué, also thanked her kids, who walked the red carpet with their mom on her big night.

“Thank you so much for cheering me up and for making me feel that Mama can do it all,” she shared.

Before accepting her trophy, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer took the VMAs stage for the first time in 17 years to perform a energetic medley of her biggest hits including “She Wolf,” “Objection,” and “Whenever, Wherever,” singing, dancing and crowd-surfing in multiple outfits, on-stage rain, and, at one point, with a pair of knives!

The singer was even joined onstage by some fans who joined in singing her “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” which went viral earlier this year following her split from Piqué.

The Vanguard Award may not be Shakira’s only trophy of the night. She’s up for four Moon People this year: Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, and two nominations for Best Latin Video.

Days before her performance, Shakira took to X (formally known as Twitter) to give her followers a look at the prep for her big moment.

“POV when you’re trying to cram an entire career into one #VMAs Vanguard performance,” she captioned the clip of her sitting at a table with her team while planning the performance.

Get intoher performance below. 46-years-old and those hips STILL don’t lie!