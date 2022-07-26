'Shahs of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed Charged With Domestic Violence

Former ‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Mike Shouhed is now facing 14 criminal charges, including domestic violence.

Filed on July 20, the charges—all of which he has plead not guilty to—come approximately four months after he was arrested and booked on an unspecified felony charge.

Shouhed’s attorney, Alex Kessel, denied allegations pertaining to domestic violence after the reality star’s March 27 arrest. In a statement to E! News on April 4, he said, “At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail.”

Shouhed’s alleged victim has not been publicly identified, but Joshua Ritter, an attorney for Shouhed’s fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen, issued a statement to E! News on July 26 in response to the case’s latest development. “Paulina’s primary focus is on keeping herself and her children safe,” Ritter said. “She supports the work that the police and the City Attorney’s Office have done and she continues to cooperate with them, while looking forward to putting this sad situation behind her and moving on with her life.”

Ritter provided E! News with a similar statement in April, noting that he and Ben-Cohen were, at the time, “working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation.”

Shouhed was initially taken into custody on March 27 and charged around 1:05 a.m. the following day, according to records for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Hours later, he paid his $50,000 bond and was released.

Now, Shouhed’s not only facing a domestic violence charge, but a slew of misdemeanors as well. These include intimidating a witness or victim and criminal storage of a firearm, among other charges.

Shahs of Sunset fans were first introduced to Shouhed during the Bravo series’ inaugural season. He remained a recurring cast member through season nine, the last to air before the show was placed on an “indefinite pause,” as a source told E! News on April 7.

