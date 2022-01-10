Season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ Claims Largest Viewer Record for Premiere on HBO Max

‘Euphoria’ is a hit — but if you’ve been on social media at all these last 24 hours then knew that already.

via Complex:

According to Deadline, the network said that the episode saw 2.4 million viewers in total, making it the biggest digital premiere since HBO Max launched in May 2020. The Season 2 premiere was also the best performing HBO Max show or movie on Sunday night, though the influx of viewers apparently led the app to experience some crashing around 9 p.m.

The first season of Euphoria arrived in June 2019 on HBO Go and HBO Now, with all eight episodes claiming eight of the Top 10 slots among HBO Max’s series on Sunday. The Season 2 premiere also ranked over nine times higher than the previous season in digital viewing.

In 2020, Zendaya won an Emmy for best lead actress in a drama for her role as Rue in the TV show, beating out veteran actresses Jennifer Aniston and Laura Linney. Zendaya also became the youngest ever to win the award.

In the lead-up to the Season 2 premiere, the 25-year-old shared a note to her fans on Instagram, regarding the nature of Euphoria: “This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.” She continued, “Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support.”

This season is sure to be a wild ride.