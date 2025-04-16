Sean Kingston Is Reportedly Back In Federal Custody After Failing To Post Bond Following Wire Fraud Conviction

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Things are not looking up for “Darkest Times” singer Sean Kingston. Kingston time at home has reportedly been cut short.

Kingston, who along with his mother was found guilty of federal wire fraud last month, was held in a federal prison for several days after he was initially unable to fulfill a $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Kingston, 35, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was unable to meet the and was ordered at a hearing Thursday to be remanded into the custody of U.S. marshals pending sentencing.

He was held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Zeljka Bozanic, an attorney for Kingston, told NBC News on Tuesday that Kingston’s bond was posted and that “he is in the process of being released.”

Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, were indicted in July, accused of using his celebrity influence and social media accounts to persuade sellers of luxury goods — from jewelry to beds and cars — to deliver items before payment, then making fraudulent and worthless wire transfers.

In total, they defrauded vendors out of over $1 million from April 2023 to March 2024, prosecutors said. The luxury items included a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade, watches and a 232-inch LED TV.

A federal jury in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, found them guilty last month on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud.

After the guilty verdict, Kingston was ordered to be confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring and ordered to post a surety bond of a home valued at $500,000 and $200,000 in cash. Turner, 61, was remanded into federal custody.

They are scheduled to be sentenced July 11. They face up to 20 years in prison for each count.

via: NBC News

