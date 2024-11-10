Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Reportedly ‘Plagued by Fears’ His Ex-Pals — Including Justin Bieber — Wore WIRES to Collect Evidence of His ‘Abuses’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

Diddy reportedly feared Justin Bieber was wearing a wire during their very intimate friendship.

Onetime ‘Diddy’ party pal Justin Bieber is finding it hard to outrun his murky past association with the disgraced rapper — and it sure isn’t helping that an old video clip which is believed to date back to 2021 shows the rapper appearing to frisk the singer as they stood next to a black SUV.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Justin is seen shaking his head “No” to a question from the now-jailed performer, 55, before the Bad Boy Records founder pats the younger chum’s chest as if searching for something.

“Paranoia,” pronounced one viewer online.

“Trying to play it safe, nothing more,” commented another.

All this is exploding in 30-year-old Bieber’s face now that Combs has been arrested for federal sex crimes and is being held without bail in a squalid Brooklyn holding pen.

Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, amid tales of wild sex parties and the rapper quietly settling up with women who have accused him of rape and more.

In one case, he settled with. ex-galpal Cassie Ventura, 38, despite claiming his innocence – but he changed his tune when an old hotel surveillance video surfaced that showed him kicking and dragging the singer along a hallway.

In March, law enforcement agencies – including the Department of Homeland Security raided the former Sean John designer’s mansions in Miami and Los Angeles, carting away 1,000 bottles of lubricant and three AR-15 rifles, according to a 14-page indictment released in September.

As the charges against Combs pile up, a team of lawyers said there are up to 120 MORE lawsuits in the hopper, including both male and female plaintiffs, as well as 25 who were minors at the time in question.

The lawyers said one of the alleged victims was only nine at the time of the sex attack.

Combs has vehemently denied all charges. But sources said Bieber is a basket case over being dragged into Combs’ spotlight and is “completely disgusted” by the allegations against his old pal as he also tries to cope with being a first-time parent to baby Jack, along with wife Hailey Bieber, 27.

“Justin is in a hard place mentally right now”, spilled a source. “He has such a history with Diddy, and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”

In March, another video of the rapper and the “Baby” singer, then a teenager, surfaced.

“Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose,” said Combs on the video. “But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream!”

via: RadarOnline.com