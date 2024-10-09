Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyers File Appeal Seeking Pretrial Release

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs has filed another appeal, asking to be released on bond in his sex abuse case as he awaits trial.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the mogul’s lawyer Alexander A.E. Shapiro made the filing in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Combs “was not released pending trial, even though he offered to comply with restrictive conditions that would have prevented any conceivable risk of flight or danger,” the filing reads in part.

Advertisement

In the filing, Shapiro says the court “rejected a plainly sufficient bail package” for Combs and “violated its obligations under the Bail Reform Act.”

“Mr. Combs is presumed innocent. He traveled to New York to surrender because he knew he was going to be indicted,” the filing reads. “He took extraordinary steps to demonstrate that he intended to face and contest the charges, not flee. He presented a bail package that would plainly stop him from posing a danger to anyone or contacting any witnesses. Under the Bail Reform Act, ‘liberty is the norm, and detention prior to trial or without trial is the carefully limited exception.’ ”

Combs, 54, was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 8:25 p.m. He was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is being held in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Tuesday’s appeal challenges the Southern District of New York’s decision to deny Combs’ bail due to accusations of alleged witness tampering and obstruction of justice. His legal team is asking that he be released immediately on appropriate bail conditions.

Advertisement

Combs was first denied bail by a federal judge on Sept. 17. His legal team quickly appealed and returned to court the next day, Sept. 18. He was denied bail a second time by SDNY’s Judge L. Carter, who said, “There is no condition or combination of conditions to ensure he will not obstruct justice or tamper with witnesses.”

Shapiro’s appeal comes a week after he filed a notice of intent to appeal on Sept. 30, two weeks after Combs’ arrest.

via: People