Scream's Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy Support Neve Campbell's Decision Not to Return for 6th Film

Neve Campbell has come out to explain why she will not reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in the upcoming sixth ‘Scream’ installment and now two of the actress’ costars took to social media this weekend to support her decision.

As reported by People, Matthew Lillard joined a Twitter Spaces chat with Midnite Movie Club on Friday to sound off on Campbell’s decision not to return for Scream 6.

“Did Tom Cruise take less money for [Top Gun: Maverick]? Fuck no, dude. So, why is a woman supposed to take less? Why wouldn’t you pay her more as the series goes on?” Lillard said. “Was Scream 5 a hit or not a hit? It was a smash hit. Did they make a shit ton of money? Yes.”

Lillard continued, “Should Neve Campbell be paid for the work she’s done in five movies of a franchise? Yes, because she’s a female lead of one of the most successful horror franchises.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Kennedy, who starred alongside Campbell in the first two movies, hopped on his YouTube channel to express his support for his costar.

“Hollywood, this is a clear example of how twisted the system is,” Kennedy said.

“Sidney Prescott is the center of Scream. Neve Campbell is the face of Scream. Ghostface chasing her throughout the whole franchise … Neve is the final girl,” he added. “It’s crazy that the people behind the scenes are not paying the money to literally the face of the franchise. It’s people who weren’t involved from the get-go. This is everything that’s wrong with the business.”

Lillard and Kennedy’s comments arrive just a week after Campbell revealed that she wouldn’t be starring in the forthcoming sixth film.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she told Deadline.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” Campbell continued. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on,” she added. “To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

