Say What Now? Woman Shares Facebook Post Pleading for Help Finding Driver In Fatal Hit-and-Run, Then She’s Arrested

The victim’s daughter stated that the suspect reposted her plea for assistance in identifying “who hit my daddy” and also shared another post where she expressed, “You’re going to be missed so much!”

A Tennessee woman is behind bars for her alleged role in a fatal hit-and-run, this after the victim’s family claims she took to Facebook to not only pay tribute to the man who died, but also shared a post pleading for information on the person who hit him.

According to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Haley Layman, 25, has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of Bobby Green, who died en route to the hospital. The incident happened on Monday, March 31, in Palmer and occurred after Green, who was on a bicycle, was struck by a vehicle which, per the Sheriff, “fled the scene.”

She’s been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death and tampering with evidence, per FOX News.

Around 12 hours after the incident, Layman allegedly took to Facebook to react to his death, writing, “Rest in peace Bobby dan you’re going to be missed so much.” While the post no longer appeared on her page, Green’s daughter, Clara, told News Channel 9 the page is Layman’s and she did indeed have that shared at one point — sharing a screen shot of the post to her own page.

The Facebook page shows that, a few hours after that, Layman also re-shared a post from Clara, who pleaded for information on the person who struck her father.

“I know I don’t post a lot of personal stuff and I never ask for anything, but please if anyone knows who hit my daddy Bobby Dan Green Green from the back while he was riding his bike down the road going toward Palmer market …. please please let me know or Tennessee highway patrol,” wrote Clara.

“I can’t imagine leaving someone on the road to die alone … I don’t care if I hated them I would never be able to do something like that. Please I’m begging anyone,” the post concluded.

Shortly after that, Layman’s page shared an official post from the sheriff’s office, also looking for information about the incident.

It’s unclear how authorities connected Layman to the crime, but her arrest report — also via News Channel 9 — claims Layman “gave a statement that she was drinking and that is why she left the scene.

“Violator took the vehicle to a neighboring county in efforts to conceal or tamper with evidence of the crime,” police also claim, saying she attempted to get her car repaired.

Speaking with the local news outlet, Clara had a message for Layman — saying, “I’ll pray for you. I don’t hate you, I just wish you would have made a different decision. To not drink and drive.”

“She hit him so hard that it hurt… tore up his right leg and ripped his pinky off his right hand,” Clara also claimed, before revealing her father struggled with drugs. “I know he wasn’t always the best when he was on that stuff. But when he wasn’t, he was good. And he didn’t deserve that.”

