Say What Now? Woman Kills Husband With ATV After He Asked for a Divorce Over Food Argument

An Oklahoma woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly killing her husband with an ATV.

The woman, 35-year-old Chanelle Lewis, and her husband Christopher Lewis were at a campground with their family when the couple began arguing about food. The argument escalated, leading Christopher to ask for a divorce. According to KFOR, Chanelle became so enraged that she allegedly climbed onto an ATV and ran her husband over.

“He had told her he wanted a divorce, and she made a statement that she was going to run over him and kill him,” Pottawatomie County Undersheriff J.T. Palmer told the news outlet. “First one that we’ve ever had where somebody intentionally ran somebody over,” Palmer said, adding that ther “was some alcohol involved.”

“That little girl was screaming saying her dad was dead!” a caller from Soggy Bottoms ATV Trails told 911 dispatch. “Somebody ran her dad over and said he was dead out on one of our trails.”

Christopher’s son, Christian Cornett, said that Chanelle then tried to hit him and his teenage sister, which ended in Cornett punching his stepmom in the face. Chanelle suffered a black eye, which can be seen in her mugshot.

“He was a great man and would help anyone in need,” Cornett said about his father. “I have 1,000 brothers because he was a father figure to everyone.”

Chanelle was originally charged with manslaughter, but after finding new evidence, she’s now facing second-degree murder. The Medical Examiner’s Office is still determining what injuries led to Christopher’s death.

