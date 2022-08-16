Say What Now? Woman Arrested for Allegedly Drugging and Stealing $50,000 in Goods From Man She Met at Bar [Video]

Cloe Reynicke, a North Carolina woman who allegedly drugged and robbed a man of more than $50,000 in personal belongings, has been arrested and charged.

via: Complex

Cloe Reynicke, 23, was arrested Monday in Henderson, Nevada after she was pulled over for driving with a suspended license. She was charged with one count of grand theft for the June 10 incident in Florida.

The victim, Bobby Scali, told NBC Miami back in June that he met Reynicke at a local bar on Las Olas Boulevard, where they talked until around 1:30 a.m. before departing for his apartment. Surveillance footage obtained by police showed the pair holding hands while entering Scali’s building, and then showed Reynicke leaving alone two hours later.

Local police initially shared the surveillance footage on Twitter back in June to help the public identify Reynicke, asking for anyone with information to call Detective Erik Kirtman.

Do you know this woman? She stole over $52,000 worth of items from the victim's home and #FLPD needs your help identifying her. If you recognize her, please contact Detective Erik Kirtman at 954-828-6070. For more information?? https://t.co/qtdQqNbfY1@FTLCityNews pic.twitter.com/knwvUxJflC — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) July 12, 2022

Police believe that once inside Scali’s apartment, Reynicke stole $52,000 worth of items including an iPhone 12 pro, $1,000 in cash, Scali’s wallet, and his Rolex and Breitling watches.

Scali told NBC Miami he couldn’t recall any details from the night, including going back to his apartment, and said he remembers not being able to feel his legs. The toxicology report showed Scali had multiple drugs in his body including tranquilizers and a date rape drug called Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB).

Police wouldn’t confirm if or when Reynicke would be extradited to Fort Lauderdale to face charges.