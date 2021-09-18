Say What Now? Woman Admits to Accepting $50 from Police Chief so He Could Rape Her Teen Relative

A West Virginia woman admitted in federal court this week that she arranged for a police chief to rape her teenage family member for as little as $50.

via Yahoo:

Kristen Naylor-Legg, 28, was present during both encounters and even provided towels so the 17-year-old victim could clean herself, according to prosecutors. She received $100 for the first incident and charged $50 for the second, though she did not get paid for the second time.

The Fayette County woman, who was arrested in March following a months-long investigation, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor.

Co-defendant Larry Allen Clay, Jr., the now-former chief of the Gauley Bridge Police Department, has been charged with conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor via coercion and sex trafficking of a minor via coercion. He pleaded not guilty and is set to go on trial in November.

The appalling scheme was uncovered last fall after the victim contacted law enforcement to report the abuse, which allegedly took place in June 2020.

In the first incident, Naylor-Legg drove the teen to a spot near a river and watched as Clay, wearing his police uniform, forced the girl to perform oral sex on him and then raped her outside his squad car, a federal investigator wrote in a criminal complaint.

The second incident took place in an old high school building that is now a city-owned community center in Gauley. The accused rapist assaulted the victim in a room where few people have access to and told her he “needed to ejaculate inside of her and that it wouldn’t be a problem because he was ‘fixed,’” according to the complaint.

After that incident, the teen discarded the towels Naylor-Legg had given her in a corner of the room and the three left the scene, authorities said. During the investigation, officials recovered the towels and tested them for DNA evidence, which revealed DNA from both Clay and the girl, court records show.

Naylor-Legg also took photos of the victim’s buttocks and breasts and ordered her to take similar pictures at times, according to investigators. She allegedly sent those images to people who paid her through Cash App.

Naylor-Legg faces up to life in prison when she’s sentenced on Dec. 9. She will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The woman’s relationship to the teen has not been revealed to protect the victim’s privacy.

Every case in that police department needs to be reviewed by an independent panel because if the chief is that sick, you already know there’s been years of corruption abound.