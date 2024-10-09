Say What Now? Video Shows Off-Duty Atlanta Police Officer’s Concerning Behavior Before Fatal Shooting

BY: LBS STAFF Published 57 mins ago

The disturbing video captures him screaming “Help me!” and “Kill me!” before he “forcibly rushed inside” a neighbor’s home and was fatally shot during what authorities are calling a possible mental health or drug-induced episode.

An off-duty Atlanta police officer is dead after he allegedly attempted to break into a neighbor’s home before sunrise, with the local Sheriff’s department speaking out about “widespread speculation and misinformation” about the incident.

Aubree Horton, an investigator for the Atlanta Police Department, was shot and killed inside his neighbor’s home in the early morning hours of October 4, after allegedly pounding on their door and running inside the house.

Per Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds, via FOX 5, authorities believe Horton “may have been experiencing a mental health episode or under the influence of narcotics at the time of the incident.”

The department also released security camera video displaying Horton’s concerning behavior in the moments just before the fatal shooting, along with a lengthy statement.

The footage shows him running through his neighbor’s yard in only his underwear, as he’s heard screaming, “Help me! Holy s–t! Yes! Baby! Help me!”

He’s then seen slamming on the door, shouting, “No, kill me!” as the homeowner can be heard inside asking who’s there and calling out for his wife. Horton is also seen with his head in his hands, sitting on the front stoop, before again shouting, “I love you. Just kill me” and screaming.

In a statement, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office first addressed “widespread speculation and misinformation circulating on social media regarding” the incident, “including claims that Captain Jon Mauney, head of our Criminal Investigation Division, was the homeowner involved in the shooting of off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Aubree Horton.”

“Additionally, there is no truth to the claim that Officer Horton was involved in a domestic disturbance, or that any family member of his sought refuge at the home. Horton was completely unknown to the homeowner,” the statement added.

The department also released an updated summary of the known facts, confirming the incident happened a little after 5 a.m. on October 4, 2024, shortly after the homeowner’s wife had left for work. She received notifications on her phone from her Ring doorbell camera, saw the video and called police.

As this was happening, her husband also woke up to the noise.

“It is important to note that this household previously experienced an attempted burglary in 2021 where a back door, leading to their bedroom, was kicked open at approximately 4AM, while he and his wife were asleep in bed,” added the sheriff. “This lead the homeowner to enhance security measures, including installing cameras and reinforcing exterior doors.”

“Concerned for his safety and that of his wife, whom he knew just left for work, but thought could still be at the residence, the homeowner armed himself and approached the front door,” the statement continues. “You can hear in the video that the homeowner was asking him who he was and calling out to his wife to see if she was still in the house or outside with the unknown male.”

The Sheriff claims that additional video shows the homeowner asking Horton if he needed help, before he “slightly cracked” the door open. At that moment, said authorities, “Horton forcibly rushed inside, knocking the homeowner to the ground.”

“Fearing for his life and in defense of his home, the homeowner discharged a single round from his firearm, fatally wounding Horton inside his home,” they added. “After reviewing the available facts, we are both confident that no charges will be filed against the homeowner.”

Pounds also told FOX 5, “We want to emphasize that this was a tragic situation where the homeowner acted in defense of his life and home.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Watch the video here.

via: TooFab

