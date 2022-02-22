Say What Now? University of Alabama’s VP of Student Life Steps Down After Prostitution Sting Arrest

A University of Alabama official has resigned after being arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution.

via: Complex

Per a report from the Associated Press, 50-year-old Myron Pope was arrested last week on a misdemeanor charge of soliciting prostitution and later released on bond. In a subsequent statement from University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell, Pope’s resignation was confirmed.

“I have difficult news to share today,” Bell wrote, per Tuscaloosa News. “Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope has resigned from the university following his recent arrest. We understand this news will be difficult for our community.” Bell added that an interim VP of Student Life would be appointed following Pope’s exit. Pope, who stepped into the VP of Student Life role in May 2020, is also said to have previously served as the director of recruitment programs and alternative certification.

A separate report from NBC News, meanwhile, added that Pope and 14 other men were busted as part of a prostitution-targeting operation. Pope was arrested by West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force members and—alongside the other men—accused of having made plans to “meet and pay for sex” via an app. Some of the other men who were arrested, names and ages of which were not available as of Monday, are facing additional felony charges in connection with the sting-spurred arrests.

BREAKING: Myron Pope has resigned from his position as The University of Alabama's vice president of student life after he was arrested Thursday on a charge of soliciting prostitution. https://t.co/L3sJnnHASH pic.twitter.com/tmRNYlIJWT — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) February 19, 2022

Complex has reached out to a rep for the University of Alabama for additional comment and will update this post accordingly.

