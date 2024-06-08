Say What Now? TikTok Creator Goes Viral for Running 10-Hour Marathon Inside of a Taco Bell [Video] | lovebscott.com

How long would you stay inside of a Taco Bell? Would you run (or walk) a marathon inside of one?

TikTok user Ugh_Madison attempted to walk a complete marathon distance (or 26.3 miles) inside of a Taco Bell, becoming the first person in history to do so.

For what reason? We don’t know.

via Complex:

“I got there at 11 ready to work out,” said the TikToker. “I brought my own treadmill and filled my water bottle up with [Mountain Dew] Baja Blast. I’m the healthiest woman alive.”

Despite concerns that she would be judged by customers, the young woman believed she was inspiring others inside the restaurant along with the employees who were seen cheering her on.

“After 10 hours and three minutes, 26.3 miles and 58,000 steps. I am extremely proud to say that I am the first person in history to do a marathon at Taco Bell,” she said at the end of her video, as she was cheered on by close friends and Taco Bell employees.

With her nearly 400,000 followers, Ugh_Madison has earned her stripes as one of the quirkiest creators on TikTok. As noted by Dexerto, Madison has done everything from working a free nine-hour shift at Walmart and putting Buffalo Wild Wings’ all-you-can-eat wings deal to the test. Her Taco Bell marathon video comes after she did a similar challenge by walking a marathon inside of a Costco.

People have way too much free time.

@ugh_madison ?? i wanted to see if i can become the first person in history to do a mararhon at taco bell! ? original sound – ugh madison