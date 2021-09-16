Say What Now? Texas Lawyer Cited by Police After Walking Beach in Costume as Michael Myers [Video]

A Texas lawyer who took a stroll along the beach in full a Michael Myers costume was cited by police.

via Complex:

Police in Galveston first received a call on Monday from someone regarding “a man walking the beach” while carrying what was then described as a “bloody knife,” a local department spokesperson told the Galveston County Daily News. Following the call, responding officers stopped the man—since identified as lawyer Mark Metzger—and placed him in cuffs. Metzer was ultimately cited for disorderly conduct and released.

Metzger, who shared a photo of himself in costume on the stormy beach earlier Monday, later reflected on the incident on Facebook. In a post in which he also shouted out Slayer’s Tom Araya, Metzger said his intention was to bring “positive vibes to the gloom and doom” while “restoring our faith in humanity” via humor.

“So if taking a silly walk down the beach during a storm in a costume, and subsequently being arrested for disorderly conduct accomplished any of that (just released with a class c citation and still fuzzy on what exactly was illegal about my actions)—then I’d do it again all day every day,” Metzger said.

Isn’t it interesting how police can cite Michael Myers — a full-on serial killer with a “bloody knife,” but always seem to open fire on and kill Black people minding their business?