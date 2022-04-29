Say What Now? Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Being Drunk and High While She Taught in Class [Video]

A California high school teacher was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly teaching her students while drunk, stoned and high on prescription medication.

San Francisco-based news station KRON 4 reports Teagen Leonhart, a 46-year-old teacher at Terra Linda High School in San Rafael, California, was booked into Marin County Jail on Wednesday on charges of public intoxication and child endangerment.

According to police, an administrator went to Leonhart’s classroom on Wednesday morning after being alerted that she was showing signs of intoxication. The school subsequently called the police.

“A school employee alerted a school administrator that they believed a teacher was under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” San Rafael Police Department Lt. Dan Fink told reporters. “The administrator went to the classroom where the teacher, Teagen Leonhart, was teaching. The administrator saw that Leonhart showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.”

When questioned by police, Leonhart denied consuming any alcohol. However, a screening test that was administered showed Leonhart was operating at three times the legal limit.

“She consented to a preliminary alcohol screening test which showed she was more than three times the legal limit (if she was driving a vehicle). When confronted with the results of the test, she admitted to consuming some alcohol that morning,” Fink said.

Terra Linda High School put Leonhart on paid administrative leave following the incident.

“Terra Linda High School does not comment on personnel matters. The safety and well-being of our students are my highest priority. Ms. Leonhart is currently on paid administrative leave,” Terra Linda High School’s principal Katy Dunlap wrote in an email to KRON4.