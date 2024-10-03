Say What Now? Rashee Rice’s Mom Accused of Stealing Chappell Roan Records Off Neighbor’s Porch [Video]

BY: Walker Published 28 mins ago

Rashee Rice’s mother, Marsha Kearney is being accused of swiping a package right from her neighbor’s porch.

The mother of the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was seen on a Ring doorbell camera sliding a parcel with her foot from a neighbor’s door before picking it up and walking off in footage obtained by TMZ.

The incident occurred last Sunday – just hours after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the video, a woman walks by the camera wearing a ‘Momma-Rice’ jersey with the No. 4 on it and looks right into the lens as she passes by.

Moments later, the woman returns and uses her foot to slide a package away from the door.

But unfortunately for her, while she thought she was out of the camera’s view, the woman is seen bending down to grab the package – lifting up a box and then walking away.

According to TMZ, the owner purchased two limited-edition vinyl Chappell Roan records from Urban Outfitters.

The rightful owner told the outlet that she attempted to resolve the issue with Kearney, Rice, and the apartment leasing office to try and get the items back without any luck.

TMZ says they reached out to law enforcement, who confirmed that a report had been filed on Wednesday regarding the theft.

Rice was injured in the game on Sunday and had to be carted off the field due to a knee ailment that has been identified as a potential problem with his ACL.

On an episode of the New Heights podcast, Rice’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce lamented losing the second-year wide receiver.

‘It’s not going to be any easier seeing Rashee (Rice) go down during the game,’ Kelce said. I just love the way that guy was playing the game of football, how he was attacking every single day in practice.

‘Sometimes you just root so hard for the guys that do it the right way, and Rashee had been doing that, man. It was a huge dagger to me when I saw him go down.’

via: Daily Mail

