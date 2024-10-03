Home > NEWS

Say What Now? Rashee Rice’s Mom Accused of Stealing Chappell Roan Records Off Neighbor’s Porch [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 28 mins ago

Rashee Rice’s mother, Marsha Kearney is being accused of swiping a package right from her neighbor’s porch.

The mother of the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was seen on a Ring doorbell camera sliding a parcel with her foot from a neighbor’s door before picking it up and walking off in footage obtained by TMZ.

The incident occurred last Sunday – just hours after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertisement

In the video, a woman walks by the camera wearing a ‘Momma-Rice’ jersey with the No. 4 on it and looks right into the lens as she passes by.

Moments later, the woman returns and uses her foot to slide a package away from the door.

But unfortunately for her, while she thought she was out of the camera’s view, the woman is seen bending down to grab the package – lifting up a box and then walking away.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, the owner purchased two limited-edition vinyl Chappell Roan records from Urban Outfitters.

The rightful owner told the outlet that she attempted to resolve the issue with Kearney, Rice, and the apartment leasing office to try and get the items back without any luck.

TMZ says they reached out to law enforcement, who confirmed that a report had been filed on Wednesday regarding the theft.

Rice was injured in the game on Sunday and had to be carted off the field due to a knee ailment that has been identified as a potential problem with his ACL.

Advertisement

On an episode of the New Heights podcast, Rice’s Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce lamented losing the second-year wide receiver.

‘It’s not going to be any easier seeing Rashee (Rice) go down during the game,’ Kelce said. I just love the way that guy was playing the game of football, how he was attacking every single day in practice.

‘Sometimes you just root so hard for the guys that do it the right way, and Rashee had been doing that, man. It was a huge dagger to me when I saw him go down.’

via: Daily Mail

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Tia Mowry Denies Rift with Twin Sister Tamera and Explains Why She’s Not on Her New Reality TV Show [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Luke Bryan on Beyonce’s CMA Awards Snub: “If You’re Gonna Make Country Albums, Come Into Our World”

By: Walker
NEWS

Drake ‘BBL Drizzy’ Halloween Costume for Sale by Fashion Nova

By: Walker
NEWS

Russell Simmons Ordered To Pay $3 Million To Sexual Assault Accusers

By: Walker
american sports story aaron hernandez
NEWS

Beyond the Field: What You Need to Know About ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’

By: Ashley Blackwell
NEWS

Diddy Sexual Abuse Hotline Reportedly Launched As He’s Accused of Assaulting 120-Plus Victims — Including 25 Minors

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Husband’s Disturbing Facebook Post from Day Before Murder-Suicide Reportedly Revealed

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Travis Kelce Reveals He Has to ‘Lie’ to Himself to Not ‘Stuff My Face Like a Little Fat Kid’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Say What Now? TikTok Star Arrested in Texas After Therapist’s Body Was Found Murdered and Wrapped in a Tarp 400 Miles Away

By: Walker
NEWS

Denzel Washington Reportedly Once Confronted Diddy At A Party And Told Him ‘You Don’t Respect Anyone’

By: Walker