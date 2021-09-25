Say What Now? Ohio Haunted House Actor Accidentally Stabs 11-Year-Old Boy in Foot

An 11-year-old boy got a bigger scare than he expected when he was accidentally stabbed while visiting a haunted house.

via Complex:

According to Cleveland.com, the incident occurred on the night of Sept. 18 on the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Authorities say a 22-year-old actor was outside the 7 Floors of Hell attraction attempting to scare patrons as they entered the house. The man was allegedly wielding a knife he had brought from home, and began scraping the ground as the child approached with a friend. Moments later, the actor accidently stabbed the boy’s Croc-style shoe, causing his toe to bleed.

Haunted house staffers reportedly rendered first aid as they waited for officers and the child’s mother to arrive. Once at the scene, officers asked the boy’s mom if she wanted to take her son to the hospital; however, the child refused further medical treatment and ultimately entered the haunted house as planned.

Although haunted house organizers supply their actors with prop weapons, the 22-year-old man chose to bring his own bowie-style knife. According to a police report, he admitted that “using the knife was not a good idea and that the injury was an accident and he had no intention of hurting anyone with it.” Police said they confiscated the knife after the incident, but the boy’s mother called later and asked for it to be returned. Officers told her they would give it back once it became clear that no charges would be filed.

We wonder what that liability waiver looked like.